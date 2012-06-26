The Delhi High Court on Monday exempted four colleges under the Delhi University from reserving 27 per cent of their seats for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) students for admission in 2012-13 as the colleges came under the category of minority educational institutions.

A Bench comprising Justice V K Jain and Justice Pratibha Rani gave exemption to SGTB Khalsa College, Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Mata Sundari College and Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce.

The court accepted their arguments that they had been declared minority educational institutions by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions.

“We are of the view that the practice, which these institutions, have been following till 2011-12 in the matter of reservation shall not be changed, particularly when these institutions have already been declared as minority education institutions by the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions,” the Bench felt.

In the process, the High Court Bench modified the May 29 order of the single judge wherein these four colleges were directed to abide by the university’s directions, which stated that the 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs, SCs and STs should be implemented.

Challenging the order of the single judge, these four colleges had moved the Division Bench and sought to be exempted.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for the four Delhi University Colleges, told the Bench that he had consented before the single judge that they were ready to give reservations to the SC and ST students as per practice, which was being followed by them till now.

The senior advocate also pointed out that the admission process would begin from June 26 when the first cut-off list would be announced and that it would end on July 12.

Tulsi quoted a judgment of the apex court, which had held that aided and unaided minority educational institutions were exempted from providing reservation to the OBC candidates while allotting seats for admission.

After hearing the submissions, the Bench said, “We, therefore, modify the order of single Bench dated May 29, 2012, that the appellant colleges shall provide reservations in admission for the academic year 2012-13 to SC, ST categories as per the norms of the Delhi University, but they will not be obliged to give reservation to the OBC students.”