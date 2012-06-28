Reiterating that law of the land will prevail, the Centre on Wednesday asserted that the two Italian marines held in connection with the killing of two Kerala fishermen will have to undergo trial in India. “I think we have very consistently taken the position that law of the land would be applicable to these two marines. They will have to go through the process of trials and prove innocence in a court of law in India and we will not compromise on that,” Krishna told reporters at an interactive breakfast meeting here.

“We are in close touch with the state government and we have told the state government to proceed the case according to what they feel is right,” Krishna said.

The minister added that he had spoken several times with his Italian counterpart, and reassured that the case would not affect the “cordial relations” between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano had said in a message to their naval chief that the two sailors, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, had been “unjustly” kept in custody in India.

The two sailors were arrested by the Kerala Police from Italian cargo vessel Enrica Lexie in February.

Italy had stated that since the incident had taken place in international waters, Indian courts had no jurisdiction to conduct a trial in the case.