NEW DELHI: The BJP has asked Prime Minister Manmohan Singh why no action had been taken against foreign-funded NGOs, some of whom were protesting at the Koodankulam Nuclear Plant or against Bt Brinjal.

“It is ironical that the chief executive officer of the country is raising doubts about these protests by NGOs. How can a Prime Minister make allegations and not take action. He is answerable as to how these foreign-funded NGOs were allowed in the first place,” said BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

The BJP spokesperson said that many of these NGOs were engaged in anti-national activities and religious conversions, and that his party had warned against the misuse of powers by them.

“While Singh has said that NGOs funded by the US and the Scandinavian countries were behind the protests against Bt Brinjal and genetically modified GM food, Jairam Ramesh had contradicted him by saying that his decision to put a moratorium on it was not influenced by NGOs,” said Javadekar, alluding to “differences” between the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleague.

“Under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, permission to these NGOs is given by the Home Ministry. Why is the government silent... The government should stop all such NGOs, including those involved in religious conversions,” Javadekar added.