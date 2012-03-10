GHAZIABAD: An eight-year-old girl today escaped from the clutches of her kidnappers as they tried to take her away from near her house here on a motorcycle, police said.

Two youths made a failed kidnapping bid when the girl was playing near her house in Rahul Vihar, they said.

When they tried to take her away on the motorcycle, she bit one of them and shouted for help, they said.

The kidnappers escaped, and the girl returned home, they said.

The girl's parents reported the matter to the police but as she returned, police did not register the case.