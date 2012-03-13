BANGALORE: Adding to the troubles of Kingfisher Airlines, many pilots and staffers, who had not been paid salaries, went on strike on Monday.

Five flights were cancelled from Bangalore, 13 were cancelled from Mumbai and nine from Delhi. There were no operations from Kolkata on Monday.

The airline made Delhi-based pilots operate Mumbai and other flights.

Pilots said they were under severe duress and not in a proper state of mind to fly. Many pilots, who had joined other airlines, are being asked to pay six-months’ salary by the airline’s management.

“We will operate approximately 80 per cent of our planned schedule. We expect to return to our full schedule shortly,” a Kingfisher spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, claiming that they had made arrangements to keep customers informed, the airline said, “Guests are being notified and are either being accommodated on other airlines or offered full refund.”

The airline was suspended for non-payment of dues from three International Air Transport Association (IATA) platforms.

“The flight loads have reduced because of our limited distribution ability caused by the IATA suspension. We are, therefore, combining some of our flights. Also, some of the flights are being cancelled as a result of employee agitation on account of delayed salaries. This situation has arisen as a consequence of our bank accounts having been frozen by the tax authorities. We are making all possible efforts to remedy this temporary situation,” the spokesperson added.

Sources revealed that many pilots will go on strike in Bangalore on Tuesday.

Kingfisher also has a plan to withdraw from international destinations like Bangkok, Dhaka, Kathmandu and London in their summer schedule effective April.