NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi has been isolated by his party as internal pressure grows on him to quit. Sources say Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has spoken to Dinesh Trivedi and asked him to put in his papers.

But the Railway Minister has hit back and told Kalyan Banerjee that party supremo Mamata Banerjee should give it in writing and that he'll resign only after a written order.

Speaking to CNN-IBN, he said, "I will abide by the party's decision. If I wanted to stay in my chair, I could have. I don't want to be humiliated like this. I have done my bit. Let them convey it to me properly. I will resign in a day or two."

Earlier, the Congress agreed to remove Dinesh Trivedi as the Railway Minister, according to sources in the Trinamool Congress. However, sources say that the Congress has told Mamata that sacking Trivedi would give him sympathy and make him a hero.

Sources said that Dinesh Trivedi will remain the Railway Minister for the weekend at least.

Congress sources have asked the TMC to wait till next week after the Prime Minister's reply to the Presidential address and Rail Budget in Parliament on Monday.

Sources added that even as the Congress has indicated to remove Trivedi as Rail Minister, the party has told the TMC that a mid-session swearing-in will give handle to the Opposition.

Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi came under fire from his party colleagues and Mamata Banerjee for hiking fares in the Rail Budget 2012.