MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister R R Patil today supported the UPA government's controversial proposal to set up National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), saying that a united effort was necessary to counter terrorism, even at the expense of powers of the states.

Patil belongs to Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which is a part of UPA at the Centre, and is in coalition with Congress in the state.

Replying to a debate in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday's Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district in which 12 CRPF jawans were killed, Patil said the NCTC was being opposed by certain states on the ground that it would infringe on states' powers.

But, he stated, "I would say that even if it is so, NCTC is the need of the hour when the country is facing security threats from within as well as from outside."

He also said that "the state home minister should not be made a scapegoat if there is any (terror) incident".

The Home Minister said Tuesday's Naxal attack was the biggest in Maharashtra in the last two years. Since 2007, there had been 519 Naxal attacks in the state, in which 239 persons including policemen lost lives.

"The Naxal threat is growing every year and it is a cause of concern," he said.

Patil conceded that there were problems in the implementation of standard operating procedures, which led to the Tuesday's tragedy.

The Home Minister maintained that a mere `bullet for bullet' policy was no solution to the Naxal problem.

A special allowance for unemployed youth to prevent them from taking to violence will be announced soon, he said.

Also, compensation for the families of martyred CRPF jawans will be brought on par with that for state police.

The minister said that though Gadchiroli is the poorest district of the state, the people had defied Naxals to vote in polls.

He also appealed to the corporate sector to give jobs to the educated unemployed youths in the district as a part of CSR.

The Home Minister admitted that 35 per cent of A- and B- class officer positions were vacant in Gadchiroli's remote areas.

"We need to introspect on failures of our system," he said, adding that in some cases, local tribals have to walk 35 km to go to nearest primary health care centre, and 42 km to fetch their ration.

Patil also said that state had some preliminary information on the organisation which supply arms to naxals.

Earlier, initiating the debate, Leader of Opposition Eknath Khadse (BJP) said urgent steps were needed to choke the financial sources of the Naxals. "Inquiry should be conducted as to how they get weapons from China and Pakistan. The foreign links need to be probed."

Khadse also demanded that special laws were needed in the Naxal-affected districts, to give special powers to the police and the CRPF, as well as for economic packages.

The Leader of Opposition also expressed concern over the terror networks spreading in remote areas of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai said tribal women were the worst victims of Naxal violence, and added that there was a need to adopt the Andhra Pradesh model of Operation Greyhound which had succeeded a great deal in the neighbouring state.