MUMBAI: A teenage girl was killed and her five friends and an auto driver were injured when their speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk driver overturned after hitting a tree and a divider before ramming into a parked auto in suburban Juhu today. One of the group of six youngsters, R Shivani, died at Nanavati hospital, said Madhukar Choudhary, senior inspector at Santacruz police station.

At about 2 AM, a speeding Hyundai Getz, in which the six teenagers including three girls were travelling, hit a tree near SNDT College in Juhu. Then it rammed into a divider, before hitting a parked auto rickshaw in which the driver was sleeping, police said. The person driving the car was under the influence of alcohol, Choudhary said, adding the car had turned turtle after hitting the divider. While Shivani died, another girl is in the ICU of the hospital.