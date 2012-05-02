GUWAHATI: While the district administration Wednesday resumed the search operation with the help of Border Security Force (BSF) and National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) personnel for the victims of Monday's ferry tragedy, the state government has sought help from the Bangladesh government for recovery of the dead bodies, an official said.

A government spokesman said Wednesday that the Bangladesh's help had been sought considering the fact that the strong river current might wash away the bodies downstream to Bangladesh.

The government also said that the state machinery had been asked to take precautionary measures to stop the recurrence of such incidents.

Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is also likely to visit the area Thursday to review the situation, the government spokesman said.

Although it is estimated that about 270 persons died in the worst ever ferry tragedy in Assam that took place on Monday in Lower Assam's Dhubri district, the district administration is yet to confirm the exact number of deaths.

"We received reports that there are about 350 people on board and only 80 of them were rescued alive. However, our investigation is still on but we cannot confirm the exact number of deceased as we have not recovered the bodies. We have received only 42 missing complaints till yesterday (Wednesday)," Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Kumud Kalita told IANS Wednesday.

He hinted that they might have to presume the missing persons are dead. "However, it's too early. We would be able to confirm only after completion of the inquiry," Kumud said.