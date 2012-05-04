Home Nation

Azad encounter case: SC refuses further probe

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged fake encounter deaths of Cherukuri Raj

Published: 04th May 2012 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2012 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged fake encounter deaths of Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad, and freelance journalist Hemchandra Pandey.

A Bench comprising Justice Aftab Alam and Justice C K Prasad passed orders to this effect and said that there was no reason to believe in the allegation

that the investigation conducted by the CBI into the encounter was not honest.

The Bench finally disposed of the two petitions, one filed by Bineeta Pandey, wife of the freelance journalist, and the other filed by Swami Agnivesh.

Justice Alam, dictating the order said, the petitioner sought a direction for holding a judicial inquiry or a de novo investigation by a SIT constituted by the apex court into the circumstances in which Azad and Pandey died at the hands of the Andhra Pradesh police.

The Bench said, “We are unable to accept the submissions for directing a judicial inquiry or a fresh investigation by a SIT.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp