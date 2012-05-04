Azad encounter case: SC refuses further probe

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged fake encounter deaths of Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad, and freelance journalist Hemchandra Pandey.

A Bench comprising Justice Aftab Alam and Justice C K Prasad passed orders to this effect and said that there was no reason to believe in the allegation

that the investigation conducted by the CBI into the encounter was not honest.

The Bench finally disposed of the two petitions, one filed by Bineeta Pandey, wife of the freelance journalist, and the other filed by Swami Agnivesh.

Justice Alam, dictating the order said, the petitioner sought a direction for holding a judicial inquiry or a de novo investigation by a SIT constituted by the apex court into the circumstances in which Azad and Pandey died at the hands of the Andhra Pradesh police.

The Bench said, “We are unable to accept the submissions for directing a judicial inquiry or a fresh investigation by a SIT.”