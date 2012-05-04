no judicial probe into Azad Killing

NEWDELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to go into the alleged fake encounter of Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad, and freelance journalist Hemchandra Pandey.

A bench comprising Justice Aftab Alam and Justice C K Prasad passed orders to this effect and said there was no reason to believe the allegation that the investigation conducted by CBI into the encounter was not honest.

The bench disposed of the two petitions filed by social activist Swamy Agnivesh and Hemachandra’s wife Bineeta Pandey. The apex court said the CBI must submit its report before the jurisdictional magistrate (in Adilabad district in Andhra Pradesh where the encounter took place). “The magistrate will proceed in the matter uninfluenced by our observations,” Justice Alam added.

Prashant Bhushan appearing for Bineeta had alleged that the CBI officers who gave a clean chit to AP police were under the influence of Union home minister P Chidambaram. Bhushan had said there were burn marks on Azad’s bones which indicate that the bullets were fired from a close range of 7.5 cm.