Home Nation

no judicial probe into Azad Killing

NEWDELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to go into the alleged fake encounter of Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alia

Published: 04th May 2012 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2012 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

NEWDELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to order a judicial inquiry or constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to go into the alleged fake encounter of Cherukuri Raj Kumar, alias Azad, and freelance journalist Hemchandra Pandey.

A bench comprising Justice Aftab Alam and Justice C K Prasad passed orders to this effect and said there was no reason to believe the allegation that the investigation conducted by CBI into the encounter was not honest.

The bench disposed of the two petitions filed by social activist Swamy Agnivesh and Hemachandra’s wife Bineeta Pandey. The apex court said the CBI must submit its report before the jurisdictional magistrate (in Adilabad district in Andhra Pradesh where the encounter took place). “The magistrate will proceed in the matter uninfluenced by our observations,” Justice Alam added.

Prashant Bhushan appearing for Bineeta had alleged that the CBI officers who gave a clean chit to AP police were under the influence of Union home minister P Chidambaram. Bhushan had said there were burn marks on Azad’s bones which indicate that the bullets were fired from a close range of 7.5 cm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp