The largest warship of the Indian Navy, she’s served the nation for 25 years now. Saved from being decommissioned by the Royal Navy three years after her glorious deployment as flagship in the Falklands War of 1982, India’s lone floating airfield—and the world’s oldest—is now making history by having its service life extended to 2018. Welcome to INS Viraat.

Viraat means ‘Giant’, and she lives up to her name, as high as a 13-storey building, and displacing 28,000 tonnes when fully loaded. The massive diesels in her belly produce 76,000 shaft horse power. Her runway, from where the Navy’s deadly Sea Harrier fighters are launched, measures 743 by 90 feet. She has a 12º ramp to help these planes get in the air; they are also capable of taking off and landing like helicopters.

With a crew complement of 1,200, INS Viraat is like a small city that can operate nearly 20 aircraft and helicopters at one time. It has four gyms, a fully-functional hospital with a state-of-the-art operation theatre and a dental centre, and even the country’s only floating ATM.

“We have carried out large number of surgeries on board the ship. Mind you, it can be a difficult task because of the constant movement,” says the Principal Medical Officer, Surgeon Commander P Pramod, who is also an aviation medication specialist.

There’s a huge library with thousands of books and DVDs, and, hold your breath, a daily newspaper—Viraat Times—is published aboard.

A typical day on the Viraat begins at 6.15 am with tea; soon after a bugle is followed by an announcement: “All personnel to be on deck for PT.” Routine duties and training programmes keep the men busy till 5.30 pm, when most sailors disembark. A complement of 60 men stays behind.

One hour later, with the sun rising over the Arabian Sea, the sailors got ready for work. But not before breakfast. This is where Master Chief Petty Officer Balram Debnath comes in.