NEW DELHI: The CPI-M Monday asked the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) to have "a wide agreement" on the next president as they cannot elect one on their own strength.

"The Congress and the UPA cannot get a candidate elected on their own strength," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said in a statement. "So a presidential candidate, based on a wide agreement, should be selected. "The CPI-M will consult with the Left and other secular opposition parties before taking a final stand," it added. The CPI-M has informally said it backs both Pranab Mukherjee and Hamid Ansari for the post of president, to succeed Pratibha Patil, whose five-year term expires in July.