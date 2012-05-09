BANGALORE: A suspected operative of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba was arrested by the Central Crime Branch police in Adugodi here on Monday evening.

The suspected terrorist, Syed Abdul Rehman alias Abdur Rehman alias Abdul Rehman, 25, a resident of Tipu Nagar in Chamarajpet, was in constant touch with LeT in Pakistan and was all set to fly to Pakistan to get jihadi training. He allegedly had plans to introduce more youth to LeT and disturb communal harmony in the city, besides murdering Hindu leaders and get arrested terror suspects out by attacking policemen. ;ENS