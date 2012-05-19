NEW DELHI: BSP today indicated that it would not be aligning itself with any Third Front in the President's election or the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our party has not thought about. We are not going to fall into traps", party supremo Mayawati told a press conference when asked whether she would initiate any move for formation of a non-NDA and non-UPA alliance for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

She also sounded dismissive about the candidature of former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma floated by BJD and AIADMK.

"I am hearing about Sangma from you only or through the newspapers. But there is no clarity. So what can I say," was her response when asked whether her party would support the tribal leader's candidature.

Playing her cards close to the chest on the issue, the former UP Chief Minister said she cannot speak on it as both the UPA and the NDA are yet announce any name but said she would back a candidate who fits into her party's "line of movement".

"Our party is keeping an eye on all the parties on the issue of the Presidential nominee. We first want to see what candidate UPA and NDA field. As soon as they bring forth their candidates, our party will decide. We will support a candidate, who is suitable to us in the line of our party's movement," she said.

She parried a question on whether the BSP would support Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee if he enters the fray as the UPA candidate.

"When it is not clear as to who is the candidate of UPA or NDA, what can I say about the merits or demerits of a particular candidate. Whichever candidate comes before us, we will see whether he suits our party's line of movement. We will support whoever fits in our party line of movement," Mayawati said.

BSP has 21 members in the Lok Sabha and 15 in the Rajya Sabha. The party has 80 MLAs.

The value of its vote in the electoral college for the Presidential elections is 43,723. The total value of the electoral college is 10,97,012.

The electoral college for the Presidential election consists of the elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and all Legislative Assemblies.

Replying to questions about apprehension being expressed over whether UPA government will complete its full term or not, Mayawati said that her party was not in the governmnent but supported it from outside to keep the communal forces at bay.

"We have supported the UPA government at the Centre to weaken the Communal forces. We are supporting it from outside and not inside the government. Whether the government will complete its full term or not, you should ask it to the allies of the government," she said.

The BSP chief also refused to comment on the performance of the UPA goverment,which is completing three years in office in its second term.