MUMBAI: Vishay Handa, director of a city-based hotel where a rave party was held last night at which two IPL players were present, was today arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Handa, organiser of the rave party and director of Oakwood Premier Hotel, has been arrested under NDPS Act... as charas and cocaine were found at the venue. He has been booked under the Act," said a police officer.

Police had said last night that two IPL players from the Pune Warriors team, one of them a foreigner, were among the 96 persons who were detained following a raid.

The police have not yet disclosed the identity of these two players.

"Approximately 110 grams of cocaine along with MDMA, popularly known as ecstasy, and charas were seized," Additional Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nagre Patil had said.

58 boys and 38 girls were taken to Cooper hospital here for a blood and urine test, and cases would be registered against those who tested positive, he had said.