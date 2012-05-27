NEW DELHI: The nation today remembered the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 48th death anniversary, with President Pratibha Patil and Vice- President Hamid Ansari paying homage to him.

Patil, Ansari and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at Shanti Van, his memorial on the banks of Yamuna here.

Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Union Urban Development Minister Kamal Nath were among prominent citizens who paid floral tributes at the memorial.

An all religion prayer meeting was organised in the premises of the memorial.

Nehru, who was born on November 14, 1889, died on May 27, 1964.