Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP today said to convey a strong message to the anti-India forces the government should hang Afzal Guru, the death row convict in Parliament attack case.



Led by district president and convener of BJP's election cell, Rajinder Sharma, over 100 party activists assembled at New Plot area here and held an anti-separatists protest and burnt effigy of Guru here.



Talking to reporters, Sharma said,"After Kasab, Guru should be hanged by the government to send a strong message to the anti-India forces and Pakistan".



"If Ajmal Kasab who killed hundreds of innocent people was hanged, then why the government is delaying the execution of Afzal Guru," he said.