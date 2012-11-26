A Delhi court Monday extended for three more days the police custody of slain liquor baron Ponty Chadha's five employees, who were arrested for allegedly forcibly entering a farmhouse here and thrashing its occupants November 17.



Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhanshu Kaushik extended till Nov 28 the police custody of Bhupender Singh, Uday Raj Singh, Rajpal Singh, Anand Singh Bisht and Mathura Singh Mehra.



"Keeping in mind the seriousness of the offence and also that the investigation is still at preliminary stage, three days' police custody is granted to the Crime Branch," the court said.



The court's order came on the request of Delhi Police for further custody of the five men to confront them with Sukhdev Singh Namdhari, the sacked Uttarakhand Minority Commission chairman, who was arrested in the case.



Ponty Chadha and his brother Hardeep were killed at a farmhouse in Chhattarpur in south Delhi in a shootout November 17.