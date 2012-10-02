Nine killed, 39 injured in Bengal truck accident

IANS By

At least nine people were killed and 39 others injured after a mini-truck they were travelling in overturned and skidded into a ditch in West Bengal's Burdwan district, police said Tuesday.

The people were returning to Burdwan from a cremation in Hooghly. "Nine people were killed and 39 were injured, 11 of them critically, when a mini-truck in which they were travelling turned turtle," a police official said.

The accident happened Monday night when the driver lost control and the mini-struck overturned and tumbled into a ditch near Jamalpur in the district, some 85 km from Kolkata.

"Of the injured people, 23 have been admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and five to a hospital in Memari. Eleven of the critically injured have been shifted to Kolkata," added the officer.