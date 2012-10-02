Home Nation

Nine killed, 39 injured in Bengal truck accident

Published: 02nd October 2012 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2012 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

At least nine people were killed and 39 others injured after a mini-truck they were travelling in overturned and skidded into a ditch in West Bengal's Burdwan district, police said Tuesday.

The people were returning to Burdwan from a cremation in Hooghly. "Nine people were killed and 39 were injured, 11 of them critically, when a mini-truck in which they were travelling turned turtle," a police official said.

The accident happened Monday night when the driver lost control and the mini-struck overturned and tumbled into a ditch near Jamalpur in the district, some 85 km from Kolkata.

The people were returning from a cremation in Hooghly.

"Of the injured people, 23 have been admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and five to a hospital in Memari. Eleven of the critically injured have been shifted to Kolkata," added the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp