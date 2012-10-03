Modi’s poser evokes angry response from Congress

More than anything else, the main Opposition BJP and the ruling Congress seem to be shadow-boxing over what should be the thrust of the Gujarat election campaign rather than the election per se.

While the Congress has been trying its best to keep it lowkey, lest it gets projected as a semi-final for the 2014 LS polls, Chief Minister Narendra Modi has gone to the other extreme. He has been dragging the Congress leadership into a one-to-one combat, directly targeting Sonia Gandhi, most recently on her alleged ‘five star’ foreign travel bills, footed by the UPA.

The anti-Sonia allegations based on a news report carried by a vernacular daily--’Jai Hind’--on July 12 was sourced to a RTI disclosure. But, it has since been denied by the applicant, Hissar (Haryana)-based Ramesh Verma.

Contradicting the `1,880 crore figure --quoted in the report and in turn by Modi--which has sparked off the latest slanging match between the BJP and the Congress, Verma has in fact said that the PMO stonewalled all information on the Congress president’s travel bills, without giving a convincing reason.

Modi has subsequently quite dramatically said at another election rally in Junagadh that he would publicly own up his mistake if he were proved wrong. However, many in the BJP are still trying to figure out the reasons that prompted the remark from Modi, which got him embroiled in an unnecessary political row, especially “when the going is good for him”.

The answer seems to partly lie in the immediate response it drew from the Congress. For the first time in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, the grand old party has been forced to retaliate. It launched a personal attack on Modi from its Delhi headquarters, which the party had so far avoided on the grounds that “Modi is a regional leader, whereas Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are national leaders.” (It was also apparently meant to protect ‘Brand-Rahul’from being mauled by an aggressive campaign in Gujarat.)

But today, though, Digvijay Singh known for his close rapport with the Congress’ heir-apparent said, “(it)establishes the motive of the BJP and Narendra Modi, their malafide cheap intentions. They want to politicise even an issue like health.”

In recent months, the Congress supremo has gone abroad thrice, once in the midst of a political crisis, for treatment of an undisclosed ailment. It has since been a matter of speculation, with the Congress insisting that her “privacy (in this matter) should be respected”.

This is not the first time that Modi has taken pot-shots at Sonia’s foreign travel. A few days ago, at the public rally held on the conclusion of the BJP’s three-day national executive/council meet at Surajkhund in Haryana, Modi had sought to link the UPA Government’s decision to allow FDI in multi-brand retail to Sonia’s US trip. He had claimed the proposal was “curiously” cleared just a day after she came back.

Though uncomfortable, the BJP backed Modi by using the RTI applicant’s grouse that the PMO had denied him the information. “We condemn the Congress Party’s approach in diverting the issue which has been raised by Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. He has very clearly quoted media sources and raised a question. If you are genuinely interested in answering the question you would say what was the amount spent.”

“If it was not `1880 crore, then what was it: just say. If money was not spent from public exchequer, then say so. What stops you from answering this question,” said BJP spokesperson Nirmala Sitharaman.

She said that by evading the questions, the Congress is resorting to diversionary tactics by charging that “this is a personal matter related to Sonia’s health”.

However, she hastened to add, “We also give good wishes for the health of Sonia Gandhi, but if the expenses were paid from the public treasury, this calls for clarification.”