Home Nation

Modi’s poser evokes angry response from Congress

Published: 03rd October 2012 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2012 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

More than anything else, the main Opposition BJP and the ruling Congress seem to be shadow-boxing over what should be the thrust of the Gujarat election campaign rather than the election per se.

While the Congress has been trying its best to keep it lowkey, lest it gets projected as a semi-final for the 2014 LS polls, Chief Minister Narendra Modi has gone to the other extreme. He has been dragging the Congress leadership into a one-to-one combat, directly targeting Sonia Gandhi, most recently on her alleged ‘five star’ foreign travel bills, footed by the UPA.

The anti-Sonia allegations based on a news report carried by a vernacular daily--’Jai Hind’--on July 12 was sourced to a RTI disclosure. But, it has since been denied by the applicant, Hissar (Haryana)-based Ramesh Verma.

Contradicting the `1,880 crore figure --quoted in the report and in turn by Modi--which has sparked off the latest slanging match between the BJP and the Congress, Verma has in fact said that the PMO stonewalled all information on the Congress president’s travel bills, without giving a convincing reason.

Modi has subsequently quite dramatically said at another election rally in Junagadh that he would publicly own up his mistake if he were proved wrong. However, many in the BJP are still trying to figure out the reasons that prompted the remark from Modi, which got him embroiled in an unnecessary political row, especially “when the going is good for him”.

The answer seems to partly lie in the immediate response it drew from the Congress. For the first time in the run-up to the Gujarat polls, the grand old party has been forced to retaliate. It launched a personal attack on Modi from its Delhi headquarters, which the party had so far  avoided on the grounds that “Modi is a regional leader, whereas Sonia Gandhi and Rahul are national leaders.” (It was also apparently meant to protect ‘Brand-Rahul’from being mauled by an aggressive campaign in Gujarat.)

But today, though, Digvijay Singh known for his close rapport with the Congress’ heir-apparent said,  “(it)establishes the motive of the BJP and Narendra Modi, their malafide cheap intentions. They want to politicise even an issue like health.”

In recent months, the Congress supremo has gone abroad thrice, once in the midst of a political crisis, for treatment of an undisclosed ailment. It has since been a matter of speculation, with the Congress insisting that her “privacy (in this matter) should be respected”.

This is not the first time that Modi has taken pot-shots at Sonia’s foreign travel. A few days ago, at the public rally held  on the conclusion of the BJP’s three-day national executive/council meet at Surajkhund in Haryana, Modi had sought to link the UPA Government’s decision to allow FDI in multi-brand retail to Sonia’s US trip. He had claimed the proposal was “curiously” cleared just a day after she came back.

Though uncomfortable, the BJP backed Modi by using the RTI applicant’s grouse that the PMO had denied him the information. “We condemn the Congress Party’s approach in diverting the issue which has been raised by Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. He has very clearly quoted media sources and raised a question. If you are genuinely interested in answering the question you would say what was the amount spent.”

“If it was not `1880 crore, then what was it: just say. If money was not spent from public exchequer, then say so. What stops you from answering this question,” said BJP spokesperson Nirmala Sitharaman.

 She said that by evading the questions, the Congress is resorting to diversionary tactics by charging that “this is a personal matter related to Sonia’s health”.

However, she hastened to add, “We also give good wishes for the health of Sonia Gandhi, but if the expenses were paid from the public treasury, this calls for clarification.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp