India, Bangladesh to share intelligence on synthetic drug trafficking

India and Bangladesh on Thursday agreed on sharing actionable intelligence and adopting a coordinated strategy to prevent cross-border drug trafficking, at a meeting of the director generals of the narcotics control agencies of both countries.

Synthetic drug trafficking along the border has seen an upsurge recently. So, special focus would be given to curb trafficking of Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup, and amphetamine-type stimulants that are smuggled to Bangladesh through Kailashar in Tripura and Karimganj in Assam.

While interacting with reporters, Bangladesh’s Department of Narcotics Control Director General Mohammad Iqbal said: “I am worried... our youth should be saved from the negative consequences of synthetic drugs.”

According to International Narcotics Control Bureau, abuse of amphetamine-type stimulants in the region is increasing.

International drug traffickers continue to use the region as a base for illicit manufacturing of such stimulants as precursor chemicals are widely available here. Marijuana is also smuggled in large scale from India to Bangladesh by individual carriers.

Agreeing that trafficking of synthetic drugs is up, Director General of India’s Narcotics Control Bureau Ajay Chadha said law enforcement agencies were trying to put in place a mechanism for checks so that there is only legal use of drugs.

The Indian Government is also concerned over reports of active involvement of northeast insurgent groups in drug trafficking to finance their terrorist operations.

He said India has asked Bangladesh to examine the issue and verify whether terrorist organisations were actively involved in drug trafficking.

“The best practices in curbing trafficking and bringing down demand for drugs will be shared bilaterally,” the joint statement said. “Both sides expressed their commitment towards their obligations under different international and bilateral agreements,

protocols, conventions, declarations and resolutions in letter and spirit,” the statement said.

In July, Border Guard Bangladesh seized almost 22,000 Yaba pills, a banned ecstasy drug known as crazy medicine. Introduced in East Asia in World War II to enhance performance of soldiers, Yaba is a tablet form of methamphetamine.

In the last eight months, the Bangladesh authorities have seized over 10 lakh Yaba pills and arrested over 6,000 traffickers.