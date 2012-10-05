As part of its efforts to widen its political footprint and register itself as a national political party, the Samajwadi Party leadership has decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The SP move, meanwhile, is certain to upset the Congress which has pulled out all the stops to unseat the Narendra Modi Government in the state. Besides, the SP will be forced to do an awful lot of explaining to the electorate regarding its decision to enter the fray as it would result in splitting the anti-incumbency vote. SP sources told Express that the party would contest nearly 100 seats and the names of the candidates would be announced soon. And party general secretary Ramji Lal Suman had visited Gujarat recently and had given his feedback to the SP top brass.

Suman is believed to have made out a case for the SP to contest the elections in the Minority dominated pockets and regions, which have a substantially high number of people from UP and Bihar.