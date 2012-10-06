BJP flays Ramesh for temple, toilet remarks
By PTI | Published: 06th October 2012 07:40 PM |
Last Updated: 04th February 2013 02:08 PM | A+A A- |
BJP today hit out at Rural
Development Minister Jairam Ramesh for his comment that there
are more temples in the country than toilets, saying he should
not make such statements which hurt the "fine fabric of faith
and religion" in the country.
"Making of toilets and having faith in a religious place of worship are two different things. India is a multicultural country where we should have unblemished faith in a temple, a mosque, a gurudwara or a church. You cannot juxtapose the two," BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.
He alleged Ramesh has made a political statement here and advised him to instead concentrate "salvaging the battered image of the UPA government". BJP maintained that one should not get into the debate of what- a temple or a toilet- is more important.
"While (public) toilets, which have to be built by the administration, are necessary, religion is important as people have faith in it. It would be good for Mr Ramesh that out of his exuberance he stops making such comments which will destroy the fine fabric of religion and faith," Rudy said.