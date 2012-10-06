Home Nation

Spruce up infra for night red hunt: IAF

In a bid to go all out against Left wing extremism, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has geared up to start day and night operations in Naxal-hit regions and has even asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to have more foot on the ground.

The decision was taken in the wake of the observation that paramilitary forces deployed in the regions stop their operations post-sunset, after which the Naxalites were having a “free-run”, sources said. This move aims to scale up operations with air support for casualty evacuation and facilitate round-the-clock troop movements, they added.

Admitting that a lack of infrastructure on the ground has been a very big concern in operating helicopters in the region even for defensive purposes, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal N A K Browne on Friday said the force has requested the respective state governments to spruce up infrastructure in the areas as choppers are parked in the open during monsoons.

As IAF completes three years of its engagement in anti-Naxal operations in December, Browne said he did not see an end to it in the near future. However, he ruled out augmenting assets for the operation, saying the force had deployed six Mi-17 helicopters and they were “more than adequate”.

“We are close to getting Mi-17 V-5 helicopters and in due course of time we will be able to switch to full night operations,” Browne said, during a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on October 8.

