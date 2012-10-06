Home Nation

US facing ‘prolonged’ economic uncertainty: Ex-Indian envoy

Published: 06th October 2012 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2012 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Maintaining that there is a "prolonged" economic uncertainty in the US despite billions of dollars pumped in the world's largest economy, a former Ambassador to America today said India was able to come out of the downturn in spite of a much smaller stimulus package.

Asian countries which were able to come out of the downturn relatively faster were China, which undertook huge domestic stimulus, and India, which announced small revival package, said Meera Shankar, who served as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2011.

"Today we see a prolonged economic uncertainty in the US and crisis in the eurozone," Shankar said delivering a lecture on 'Role of US in Asia-Pacific', organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The Indian stimulus in the face of the crisis was worth Rs 20,000 crore. The US, on the other hand, has so far pumped in or committed over USD 2 trillion to revive growth since the onset of global credit crisis in September 2008.

Shankar said Asian countries like China, India, South Korea and Indonesia have been displaying economic dynamism and achieving high growth despite the global downturn.

"The kind of action Government of India took was limited but more targeted because we didn't had too much of fiscal space or resources to play around with. But, we were able to come back with 8 per cent growth after the crisis.

"Asia is home to some of the most dynamic economies and it will be a centre of renewed US engagement and focus."

The US recognises that its relationship with China is important but very complex, the IFS officer said. "For the US, their relationship with China is perhaps the most important and also the most complex," she said, adding engagements with Beijing would be an important part of American strategies.

On the defence front, Shankar she said at present about 50 per cent of the US Naval resources are deployed in Asia and 50 per cent in the Atlantic.

Washington's aim now is to bring this to 60-40 ratio - that is 60 per cent resource deployment in Asia-Pacific region and reduce presence in other areas, she added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp