“We are the world’s guinea pigs and are not faring well. Most people who consume genetically modified (GM) crops are not even aware of it,” Frances Moore Lappe from the Small Planet Institute at Massachusetts in USA said, speaking about the large scale consumption of genetically crops in America.

Almost 90 per cent of its crops are GM and more than 70 per cent of processed foods contain GM crops.

Speaking at ‘Bt cotton - web around food, farming, and livestock systems: continental perspectives from Africa and Asia’, a side event of CoP-11 organised by the Deccan Development Society, Lappe, who is also an author, explained that GM crops like Bt cotton have more harmful sides to them than useful.

“No safety tests have been done on humans and whatever tests were done on animals did not show good results,” she claimed.

Former chairman of Kerala Biodiversity Board VS Vijayan said that the main aim of introducing GM crops such as Bt cotton was to increase productivity and not protect plants from pests. “In fact, if you look at facts, Bt cotton is resistant only to bollworm, and other pesticides have to be used. GM crops are not at all natural,” he explained.