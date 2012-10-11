India’s Gorshkov dream delayed by a year

Russia on Wednesday said the delivery of floating deck cruiser w would be delayed by a year.

Though India raised ‘serious concerns’ over the delay, it remained non-committal on imposing a financial penalty on the Russian shipyard as it failed to honour the contract delivery date of December 4, 2012. Even as the biggest irritant in the Indo-Russian defence trade - often termed the “White Elephant” indicating the steep cost escalation of the warships - was far from being removed, both countries firmed up contracts for another 42 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets and 59 helicopters.

According to sources, India conveyed its serious concerns over the delay in the delivery of Gorshkov to be rechristened INS Vikramaditya to visiting Russian Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov during the 12th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation Russia. The Russian technicians are examining the cause of the malfunction and the 44,570 tonnes Kiev class aircraft carrier at Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk will only begin its trial in April 2013.

The Gorshkov programme had suffered a setback when after 90 days of sailing in the Barent Sea; seven of the eight boilers of the warship did not function at its maximum power limit. Sources indicate that the Russian shipyard might escalate the cost for the refurbishment of the warship as the Russians are claiming that it was the Indian Navy that insisted on bricks insulation for the boilers rather than the traditional asbestos coating and would therefore claim more in the name of dry dock maintenance.

“We have handed over the revised time overhaul and transfer schedule to the Indian side and we believe that transfer of the ship will take place in the 4th quarter of the 2013,” Serdyukov added. On levying a penalty, Defence Minister A K Antony said: “This is not the time to discuss it”

5th Gen Fighter Aircraft

The visiting Russian Defence Minister also confirmed that the “expert image” and “design” of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) that India and Russia are developing on a 50:50 partnership was complete.

“The final certification for the aircraft is awaited. All technical issues have been handled and the production should start by 2020,” Serdyukov said. The advanced stealth aircraft FGFA is expected to compete with the US F-22 Raptor, presently the world’s only fifth generation fighter, and the under-development F-35 Lightning-II, at an estimated cost of $35 billion.

The preliminary design contract for the project was signed in 2010 and the

two sides are in ‘hectic consultations’ to freeze the design of this highly advance fighter. As per the US classifications, aircraft in service from 1980 to 2010, or based on the designs of the 70s are categorised as 4th generation aircraft.

However, 5th generation aircraft are more advanced with better stealth capabilities and higher speed potential compared to the former. The FGFA is being developed under Sukhoi’s PAK-FA project. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is its Indian partner.