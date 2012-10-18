Congress leader Ram Narayan Chaudhary dead

PTI By

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Ram Narayan Chaudhary died here after prolonged illness.



Chaudhary (84) was being treated at a private hospital here since August 31 for chest infection and died at around 12.30 in the night, family sources said today.



His funeral will take place in Jhunjhunu later today.



Chaudhary was a seven-time MLA, served as minister twice and as many times as Leader of Opposition. He had also been one time Deputy Speaker in the assembly and headed Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee as president from 1980-82.



His daughter Reeta Chaudhary is the sitting Congress MLA from Mandawa, Jhunjhunu.