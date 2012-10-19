The CBI may soon send letter rogatory (LR) to the US and some other countries to probe into the conspiracy angle in the charges of rape levelled against Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed petition filed by one Kishore Samrite, a former MLA of the Samajwadi Party, against Rahul alleging rape and kidnapping. The SC also directed the CBI to probe into the matter and file a report within six months.

The CBI has found that the e-mails making allegations against Rahul and others had originated from abroad. Hence, the probe agency may send LR to the US and some other countries seeking assistance of law enforcement agencies of the country to inquire whether there was any conspiracy to defame Rahul. The investigation agency would probe to find out from where did the e-mails defaming Rahul originated.

The CBI investigations have also revealed that the websites on which allegations regarding Rahul have appeared are situated outside the geographical limits of India.

In his reply to the court, Rahul’s lawyers had submitted to the court that allegations against him were motivated and done with the intention of political mudslinging. The petition was filed with the intention of hurting the reputation and political vendetta.