Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday that adoption of Unique Identification Number (UID) or Aadhaar would help ensure direct transfer of cash benefits to the actual recipients and also plug corruption.

Announcing the launch of Aadhaar-enabled service delivery at Dudu in Jaipur, the Prime Minister said the project demonstrated the role that technology could play in building modern India. It also showed how technology could be used to effectively tackle corruption.

In a symbolic gesture, Manmohan handed over a UID card to a villager -- the 21st crore Indian to receive an Aadhaar number. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present.

“Our government wants to make use of technology, particularly Information Technology, in bringing greater transparency and accountability into government programmes and in reducing leakages. Aadhaar is an important step forward in this direction,” the Prime Minister said.

“Very often, we receive complaints that LPG connections, diesel and fertilizers, which has subsidy from the government, do not reach the needy and the poor,” he admitted.

The solution, Singh advocated, was the government’s pet UID project. “With the Aadhaar number, we can ensure that the money goes to the correct person and that middlemen have no role in it. The complaints about delay and leakages will also come down,” he said.

The focus had been to enrol people rapidly, with a target of 60 crore UID card recipients by 2014. “The next step is to leverage Aadhaar to transfer benefits directly to the common man. We have just seen the benefits of using Aadhaar in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Maharashtra and will now extend it to the rest of the country,” the Prime Minister said, while referring to the pilot projects on direct cash transfers.

Manmohan said it would benefit the poor, who often do not have proof of identity to participate in government welfare schemes.