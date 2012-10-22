Home Nation

Congress favours Dayanidhi surrendering before court

Published: 22nd October 2012 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2012 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

Congress today favoured absconding grandson of DMK chief M Karunanidhi surrendering before the authorities in the wake of a non-bailable warrrant against him in a case relating to illegal granite quarrying.

"There are no two opinions. It is a very clear position of our party. Our line is the line of the law. Follow the law is the line of the party. If somebody is evading bail, it is for the state authorities to take action.....

"Arrest will happen if law says that certain persons have to be arrested unless he gets bail," party spokesperson Sandip Dikshit told reporters.

He was asked to comment on the non-bailbale warrant issued by a Tamil Nadu court against Durai Dayanidhi, son of Union Minister M K Alagiri, in the multi-crore illegal granite quarrying scam case.

DMK is the second largest constituent of UPA after Congress in the wake of the exit of Trinamool Congress from the ruling alliance.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi had said last week he did not know why his grandson was hiding.

The Congress spokesperson downplayed the reported statement of NCP leader and Union Minister Praful Patel about a mid-term poll and re-look at Congress-NCP alliance.

"Praful Patel has only spoken of a re-look and not about fighting separately. It will be the decision of NCP. They are in alliance with us at the Centre and in Maharashtra. It is a strong alliance. NCP is an important and integral part of our alliance," Dikshit said.

Asked about the accusation of Congress' witch-hunt against YSR Congress leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy by his sister Sharmila, the Congress spokesperson said the charges fall on face of it in the court if they are political motivated.

"If there was nothing in the investigations, the agencies would not have kept him in the custody for so long," Dikshit argued.

