India’s diplomatic honeymoon with Pakistan seems to be coming to an end, with Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde holding the western neighbour responsible for abetting terrorism in the country.

“We have information that Pakistan is helping terrorists enter our territory. We have intelligence inputs. But we are on an alert,” said Shinde on Sunday. He said his ministry had issued directions to all security forces to be extra vigilant during the festival season and ensure peace.

“I also appeal to the people to be extra careful,” he said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Shinde said security forces could not be withdrawn from the state till peace returned entirely.

“When I was in Jammu and Kashmir, the locals asked me to remove the army from the Kashmir valley. But I told them that we can’t do so till the situation is peaceful. I will remove the army when the situation is peaceful,” he said.

Shinde was in the state about a week ago on a security review tour when he met central security forces personnel posted there, apart from the civilian administration, to get apprised of the prevailing situation there.

Shinde said on Saturday he also visited the Indo-Bangladesh border and assessed the situation there.

On the anti-corruption movement of Arvind Kejriwal’s India Against Corruption, the Home Minister said the activists “should introspect as their acts were creating indiscipline” in the society.