Eight Indians released from two Pakistani jails crossed into the Indian territory through the Attari border check-post in Punjab Thursday, an activist said here.

While one of those released is software engineer Bhavesh Parmar from Mumbai, the other seven are fishermen from Gujarat, said India-Pakistan peace activist Jatin Desai.

"Bhavesh Parmar has already arrived in Amritsar after completing all border formalities and the others too have crossed the border," Desai told IANS.

Parmar was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore and the other seven were set free from Karachi's Malir Jail, he said.

After completing formalities in Pakistan Wednesday, the eight were taken to the India-Pakistan road border at Wagah near Amritsar in Punjab.

They arrived there on a bus arranged by the office former Pakistani judge Justice Nasir Aslam Zahid, said Desai.

Besides Parmar, Ramesh S. Chawda, Krishan S. Saraniya, Amrit Lal Badiya, Vipul, Harshit Bamanya, Bhagal W. Solanki and Kishan Baboo were released by the Pakistan government.

Vipul is 22 years old while Kishan is 17 and ailing.

Kishan was lodged in the Youthful Offenders Industrial School in Karachi since Nov 2011. He was convicted the following month to six months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs.1,000.

In May, he was diagnosed with a brain abscess and underwent treatment at the Karachi civil hospital in June and was declared fit to travel home.

Kishan will join others for a train ride to his home state soon, Desai said.

Parmar was 25 when he went missing in 2005 after he was sacked from his job and his father died of cancer.

Last February, Parmar sent a letter to his mother Hansaben. It was delivered by an Indian released from a Pakistan jail. Congress legislator Krishna Hegde helped secure his release, said Desai.