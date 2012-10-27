Home Nation

Ahead of rejig, Krishna exits external affairs minister

In a preemptive move, External Affairs Minister S M Krishna resigned from the Union Cabinet two days before the much-anticipated reshuffle.

Published: 27th October 2012

In a pre-emptive move, External Affairs Minister S M Krishna resigned from the Union Cabinet two days before the much-anticipated reshuffle. His resignation faxed to the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday afternoon was promptly accepted, which could be an indication that Manmohan Singh is going for a substantial overhaul of his Cabinet.

By far the oldest minister in the Cabinet, 80-year-old Krishna’s parting shot, “I am making way for youngsters’’—underlined the raison d’etre of the reshuffle scheduled to take place on Sunday. A younger, fresher look is what Singh is seeking to achieve to through this exercise, just 19 months before the parliamentary elections scheduled in May 2014.

Express had reported two days ago that Krishna has kept many important appointments in the External Affairs Ministry pending in anticipation of being dropped from the Cabinet. In fact, sources shared with Express that “no new ambassadorial positions are being cleared because Krishna is awaiting the reshuffle’’.

However, on Friday morning, Krishna went about his job as usual. He called on Spanish King Juan Carlos and took part in the delegation-level discussion led by the PM with the Spanish King. But immediately afterwards the word was out, “Krishna has put in his papers”.

From the beginning of his stint in the Cabinet in May 2009, Krishna had one controversy after another dogging him — from his stay in a five-star hotel in place of less-adorned government accommodation to major gaffes at international meets. Nonetheless, he had managed to hang on to his portfolio in the earlier reshuffles.

This time, the Karnataka assembly polls in 2013 provided the Congress top-brass and the PM the right excuse to bundle him out of the Centre to State politics.

