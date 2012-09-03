NHRC plaint redressal norms on site

Express News Service By

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has put up details of its governing rule related to processing of complaints on its website, following a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed in this regard.

In his petition dated August 7, Radhakanta Tripathy sought to know why the National Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations, 1994, which was later amended in 1997, was not uploaded online for public view.

In its reply dated August 27, the NHRC informed the applicant that the regulations were now available on its official website and could be accessed at http://nhrc.nic.in/documents/NHRC_ Notification13Mar1997.pdf