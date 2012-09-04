Day 10: Parliament disrupted again

IANS By

Both houses of parliament were again adjourned till 12 noon Tuesday following opposition protests over coal block allocations among other issues.



In the Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept up its chant demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh over the coal block allocations. In the Rajya Sabha, DMK members rushed to the podium of the chair holding placards protesting against training given to Sri Lankan army officials in India.



The presiding officers of both houses adjourned the house till 12 noon. Parliament has been witnessing persistent adjournments for 10 days over the BJP's demand for the prime minister's resignation.

