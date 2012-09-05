Promotion quota bill set for delay

PTI By

A contentious bill providing for reservation to SCs and STs in government job promotions is set for a delay notwithstanding the urgency displayed in bringing it, with government today citing paucity of time in passing it during the current session of Parliament.



The indication that the bill will be delayed was given by Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh held consultations with him and Defence Minister A K Antony soon after introduction of the proposed legislation saw a scuffle between members of Samajwadi Party and BSP in Rajya Sabha.



"There is no time now," Shinde told reporters when asked whether the Constitution Amendment Bill would be passed by Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session.



On the strong opposition to the bill witnessed in Rajya Sabha, he said, "We will convince them. It is a question of giving justice to the SC/STs who have been struggling for ages."



He said the Prime Minister and Congress President Sonia Gandhi were keen to have such a law in place.



Shinde disapproved of BSP chief Mayawati's bitter remarks calling Congress and BJP 'snakes'.



"It cannot be said. Our intention is very clear. The intention of the Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi is very clear. Justice has to be given to them," he said.



Shinde said Congress had also tried to bring the bill earlier but had not succeeded.



He said SC/ST MPs and MLAs have been demanding for the past two-three years reservation in promotion in government jobs.