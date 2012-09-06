Home Nation

Government may allow foreign players to bid alone in 2G auction

Published: 06th September 2012 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2012 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

The government may allow foreign players to participate in the upcoming 2G auction without an Indian partner and form a joint venture later, a senior Department of Telecom (DoT) official said Thursday.

Currently the foreign players are allowed to participate in the aution but only after forming a joint venture for the same.

"Some people have asked that foreign companies should be allowed to participate and form their Indian venture later. At the time of 3G auction, this was allowed. We are trying based on the demand and if required we may do it," said Sadhna Dikshit, Member (Finance), Department of Telecom on the sidelines of a pre-bid conference for spectrum auction.

Officials from most of the operators were present on the occasion including Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone, Reliance Industries' arm Infotel Broadband, Uninor and Vodafone.

The operators enquired about issues such as re-allocation of same spectrum held by telecom companies whose licences have been cancelled, inter-circle roaming agreement and interest rate to be charged to firms for financing spectrum auction.

DoT officials assured that they will get back with all the responses by Sep 14 and will thereafter have another meeting with all the stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp