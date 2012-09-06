Home Nation

SC reserves verdict on Amit Shah's bail in Sohrabuddin case

Published: 06th September 2012 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2013 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

The Supreme Court Thursday reserved its order on a CBI plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to former Gujarat minister Amit Shah by the state high court and the transfer of trial in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh staged-shootout case outside Gujarat to Mumbai.

However, the apex court bench of Justice Aftab Alam and Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai indicated that it might grant bail to former minister of state for home Amit Shah, subject to certain conditions but transfer the trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case to Mumbai.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh was killed in a staged shootout by Gujarat police in 2005. Shah was in the Gujarat cabinet when the killing took place.

On a query from the court as to what assurances Amit Shah could give that he would not interfere with the investigation and the course of the trial, senior counsel Ram Jethmalani told the court that Amit Shah would give an undertaking that he would not do so.

If he (Amit Shah) breaches it, Jethmalani said, he would not appear to defend him but to prosecute him.

Taking exception to the conduct of the Gujarat government in the course of the hearing, the court said the Gujarat government, instead of being an ally of the court in reaching to the bottom of the case, has acted in an adversarial manner, often adopting a hostile attitude.

Shah was named as an accused in Sohrabuddin Sheikh's killing in which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) described him as a head of extortion syndicate in Gujarat. Shah was arrested by the CBI July 25, 2010, for his alleged involvement in Sohrabuddin's killing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp