Coalgate: Khurshid rejects probe against DMK Minister

By PTI

Law Minister Salman Khurshid today rejected a demand for initiating probe against a Union Minister, belonging to DMK, reportedly involved in a company which has been allocated a coal block.

"Somebody must come with allegation that require investigation...somebody must say that this is what has caused under undue influence," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Noting that allegations have been levelled against various people including some media houses about their involvement in coal block allocation, he said, "somebody should substantiate specific charge that there was undue influence...we can then answer".

The Minister's comments came in the wake of reports suggesting Union Minister of State for I&B S Jagathrakshakan's involvement in a company that was awarded a coal block in 2007 despite the fact that it had no track record in the sector.

Khurshid said that while levelling allegations, whistle blowers must say the screening committee on coal block allocation was not allowed to do thing objectively and only then can "we admit (it) if we need a further enquiry."

"...somebody should say this was predetermined and the screening committee just came and stamped it. Somebody must make allegation of that nature, take responsibility for it, substantiate with evidence," he said.

Khurshid said Ministers in the UPA government will travel to various states from tomorrow to September 15 to present the "true picture" about the coal block allocations and "expose the lies of BJP".

