The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) looking into allocation and pricing of telecom licences and Spectrum has called Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao for deposing before it on September 18.

Subbarao, who was the Finance Secretary when 2G licences were allocated in January 2008, would appear before the committee as a witness.

The JPC would be meeting on September 18 for the first time, after the BJP members in the panel walked out of its August 22 meeting and threatened to quit.

Sources said it was still not clear whether the BJP members would attend the upcoming meet.

JPC Chairman P C Chacko had already said that the walkout would not deter the committee in its works and hoped that the report would be submitted in December.

However, the JPC is yet to finalise the list of witnesses out of the 107 people to be summoned.

Former Cabinet Secretary K M Chandrasekhar’s meeting with the committee has been rescheduled. Sources said the new date is yet to be fixed. Originally, he was to appear before the JPC on September 14.

Sources said secretaries of telecom and finance were also likely to be summoned.