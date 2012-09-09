Home Nation

Manmohan regime sinking due to corruption: Buddhadeb

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh\'s government is sinking due to unchecked corruption and unbridled capitalism, senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee said here Sunday.

Published: 09th September 2012

In this file photo, CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee festures during a press conference.

By IANS

"The Manmohan Singh government is not in a happy situation. Manmohan also knows that. He is still in power. But the condition is indeed bad," Bhattacharjee told a party meeting in this Hooghly district town.

The CPI-M politburo member said the capitalist path pursued by the central government has now led to howls of protest. "This protest is against the danger being ushered in by the Manmohan regime with its motto or strengthening the capitalist order."

"There are holes in his boat. It will sink... under the weight of corruption. First it was the Commonwealth Games scam, then the scam over 2G licences. And now there is coalgate," he said.

