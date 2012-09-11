The main Opposition BJP has alleged that the ruling UPA which “is involved in mega scams, like ‘Coalgate’,” had begun to target democratic institutions and clampdown on free speech “as witnessed in the case of the ‘Washington Post’ and cartoonist Aseem Trivedi”.

“If an article is written in the ‘Washington Post’, then a letter is dashed off to it by this government. If a cartoonist, using his right to freedom of speech, expresses his views, then he becomes a danger to national security,” said BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, while alluding to the arrest of Trivedi in Mumbai for sedition.

According to Hussain, “the government used to refer to the praise heaped on it by the international media earlier and now when the government is being criticised by them, it is writing letters so that a message is sent across to the Indian media as well that they should not engage in criticism”.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani also referred to the ‘Washington Post’ episode saying that the Centre had cut a sorry figure through its attempts to muzzle the voice of dissent.

“A perfect storm was brewed out of a non-event when an officious media adviser to Manmohan Singh thought that he could crush a journalist from the ‘Washington Post’-- its chief of Delhi bureau-- Simon Denyer and send a stern signal to Indian reporters in the process, with a withering salvo of accusations.... If this was intended to cow down Denyer, it had the opposite effect,” Advani said.

Besides, the Opposition party expressed shock at the Congress statement holding the CAG along with the Opposition responsible for the washout of the monsoon session of Parliament.