Court order on plea against V K Singh's bail September 19
Published: 11th September 2012
A Delhi court Monday reserved its order till Sep 19 on the plea of Lt.
Gen. (retd) Tejinder Singh seeking the cancellation of bail of former
army chief V K Singh in a defamation case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Jay Thareja reserved the order on the application seeking cancellation of bail granted to former army chief and other four accused.
"Put up for order September 19," said the court
The court was hearing a defamation case filed by Tejinder Singh against the former army chief and four other army officers for allegedly making libellous statements against him to the media and accusing him of bribery in an all-terrain truck purchase deal of the army.
The court granted bail to the former army chief and the other four in July.