Court order on plea against V K Singh's bail September 19

A Delhi court Monday reserved its order till Sep 19 on the plea of Lt. Gen. (retd) Tejinder Singh seeking the cancellation of bail of former army chief V.K. Singh in a defamation case.

Published: 11th September 2012 12:20 AM | Last Updated: 11th September 2012 12:20 AM | A+A A-