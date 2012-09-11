Unnamed donors do the trick

Express News Service By

Donations above Rs 20,000, which is mandatory for political parties to declare, form only a minuscule percentage of the total income of the parties.

For financial years 2009-10 and 2010-11, the BJP’s donations from identified donors amounted to 22.76 per cent of the total income.

The Congress, during this period, had a mere 11.89 per cent of their income from contributions by named donors.

However, the DMK’s donations amounted to a whopping 75.6 per cent. For the AIADMK, it was 10.74 per cent and for the CPM 1.29 per cent. Only 502 identified donors contributed to the BJP in 2010-11, while 417 contributed to the Congress. For the AIADMK, the figure was nil, whereas it was 300 for the DMK.

There was an interesting pattern when it came to top donors to various parties between the 2003-04 and 2010-11 period.

For the Congress, General Electoral Trust (Rs 36.41 crore), Torrent Power Ltd (Rs 14.15 crore) and Bharti Electoral Trust (Rs 11 crore) were the top contributors. The top three contributors for the BJP in the same period were General Electoral Trust (`26.07 crore), Torrent Power Limited (Rs 13 crore) and Asianet Holding Pvt Ltd (`10 crore).

For the CPM, the top three contributors were Southern Engineering Works (Rs 0.35 crore), SEW Infrastructure Limited (Rs 0.25 crore) and Nuziveedu Seeds Private Limited (Rs 0.10 crore).

Interestingly, there were also companies listed abroad, like Vedanta (in London) whose Indian subsidiaries donated to both the Congress and the BJP.

As many as 18 political parties, including the TMC, INLD and National Conference, have never filed their contribution reports.