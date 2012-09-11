Home Nation

Unnamed donors do the trick

Published: 11th September 2012 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2012 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Donations above Rs 20,000, which is mandatory for political parties to declare, form only a minuscule percentage of the total income of the parties.

For financial years 2009-10 and 2010-11, the BJP’s donations from identified donors amounted to 22.76 per cent of the total income.

The Congress, during this period, had a mere 11.89 per cent of their income from contributions by named donors.

However, the DMK’s donations amounted to a whopping 75.6 per cent. For the AIADMK, it was 10.74 per cent and for the CPM 1.29 per cent. Only 502 identified donors contributed to the BJP in 2010-11, while 417 contributed to the Congress. For the AIADMK, the figure was nil, whereas it was 300 for the DMK.

There was an interesting pattern when it came to top donors to various parties between the 2003-04 and 2010-11 period.

For the Congress, General Electoral Trust (Rs 36.41 crore), Torrent Power Ltd (Rs 14.15 crore) and Bharti Electoral Trust (Rs 11 crore) were the top contributors. The top three contributors for the BJP in the same period were General Electoral Trust (`26.07 crore), Torrent Power Limited (Rs 13 crore) and Asianet Holding Pvt Ltd (`10 crore).

For the CPM, the top three contributors were Southern Engineering Works (Rs 0.35 crore), SEW Infrastructure Limited (Rs 0.25 crore) and Nuziveedu Seeds Private Limited (Rs 0.10 crore).

Interestingly, there were also companies listed abroad, like Vedanta (in London) whose Indian subsidiaries donated to both the Congress and the BJP.

As many as 18 political parties, including the TMC, INLD and National Conference, have never filed their contribution reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp