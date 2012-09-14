K N Tilak Kumar of Deccan Herald and Prajavani was on Thursday elected president of The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2012-13 at its 73rd annual general meeting held here. He succeeds Ashish Bagga of India Today.

Ravindra Kumar (The Statesman) was elected deputy president, Kiran B Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro) is the new vice-president and Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagran, Varanasi) is the honorary treasurer of the society for the year 2012-13. V Shankaran was elected the secretary general.

The other members of the executive committee of the INS are Dr B S Adityan (Vaarantari Rani), L Adimoolam (Health & The Antiseptic), Pawan Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), K Balaji (The Hindu Weekly), P V Chandran (Grihalakshmi), V K Chopra (Dainik Asam), Rishi Darda (Lokmat, Ahmednagar), Vijay Darda (Lokmat), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily), Ravindra Dhariwal (Navbharat Times), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest), Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day), Shekhar Gupta (Loksatta, Mumbai), Sanjay Hazari (The Tribune), Mohit Jain (Economic Times), R Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar), Rajul Maheshwari (Amar Ujala), Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama), Vilas A Marathe (Dainik Hindusthan, Amravati), Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman), Abhijit Pratap Pawar (Gomantak, Goa), Maheshwer Peri (Outlook), R M R Ramesh (Dinakaran), K Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi, Vishakhapatnam), Rakesh Sharma (Aaj Samaj), Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Saptahik), Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (The New Indian Express), Akila Urankar (Business Standard), M Venkatesh (Hindustan Times), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar), Pratap G Pawar (Sakal), Abhay Chhajlani (Nai Dunia), M P Veerendrakumar (Mathrubhumi), Jacob Mathew (Vanitha), Bahubali S Shah (Gujarat Samachar), Hormusji N Cama (Bombay Samachar Weekly), T Venkttaram Reddy (Deccan Chronicle), Kundan R Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai) and Ashish Bagga (India Today).