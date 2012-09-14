President Mukherjee begins four-day trip to Bengal

IANS By

President Pranab Mukherjee Friday arrived here on his first visit to his home state, West Bengal, after assuming the nation's highest post.

Mukherjee was received at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by Governor M.K. Narayanan and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while an armed forces contingent presented the ceremonial guard of honour.

The president was later scheduled to be accorded a civic reception by the state government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

After spending the night in the Prince of Wales suite at Raj Bhavan where protocol demands the head of state to stay while in Kolkata, Mukherjee will fly off to Kharagpur Saturday morning to address the 58th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology.

In the evening, the president will fly back to the city where he will go around the Netaji Bhavan and then go to the Indian Chamber of Commerce auditorium for a felicitation by various chambers of commerce.

He will wrap up the day by attending a dinner thrown in his honour by Narayanan at Raj Bhavan.

On Sep 16, Mukherjee will inaugurate the Sanjivani Hospital at Fuleshwar in Howrah district.

He will return to Delhi Sept 17.

However, due to his packed schedule, the president has no plans to visit his ancestral house at Mirati village in Birbhum district.

It was also unlikely that Mukherjee would visit his house in south Kolkata's Dhakuria due to security issues.