Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Saturday said that the conclusion of the 11th Plan with 7.9 percent growth was "commendable".



Speaking at a Planning Commission meeting Saturday, the prime minister said the growth was laudable for a period "which saw two global slowdowns".



He said that the 12th Plan targets has been brought down from 9 percent to 8.2 percent, with agricultural growth at 4 percent.



The prime minister said that poverty declined twice as fast between 2004-05 and 2009-10 than it did in the previous 10 years.



"Our objective is not just growth of GDP, but growth that is inclusive and also sustainable," Manmohan Singh said stressing on the inclusion of Dalits, tribals and backward classes in the growth.