After reforms, major Cabinet reshuffle on the cards

A Cabinet reshuffle is likely after the Prime Minister\'s announcement of big ticket reforms. Sources say the emphasis will be on performance and capability.

Published: 15th September 2012 02:19 PM

Manmohan Singh

For now, the big four - Defence Minister AK Antony, Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna will stay. Sources also say that the Rahul Gandhi will most likely not be a part of the government.

Also, Ministers holding dual charges will now be given a single portfolio. Sources say this is the Prime Minister's attempt at course correction after pushing for reforms on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan could be brought back to the Centre.

This is also likely to be the last reshuffle before the 2014 General Elections.

Who will lose?

- Veerappa Moily may lose Corporate Affairs Ministry

- Salman Khurshid may lose Minority Affairs

- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh, Vayalar Ravi may be shifted to party work

- Petroleum Minister Jaipal Reddy could be shifted out

- Subodh Kant Sahay could be removed

- Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal could be removed or shunted

- Beni Prasad Verma, Agatha Sangma may be dropped

- GK Wasan could lose Shipping

Who will gain?

- Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot may be upgraded

- Trinamool Congress could get another MoS

- Derek O'Brien, Kunal Ghosh front-runners for MoS

- Rehman Khan likely to get Minority Affairs

- Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers may get Cabinet berths

- Another West Bengal minister likely in the Cabinet

- Deepa Dasmunsi front-runner for a Ministerial berth

- Manish Tewari may be brought in

